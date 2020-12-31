Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $366.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.