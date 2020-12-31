Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Ventus 2 VCT Plc (VEN2.L) (LON:VEN2)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.92). 8,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.40.

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

