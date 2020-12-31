Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.89

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.89 and last traded at $175.85, with a volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

