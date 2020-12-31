Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.29 and last traded at $81.94. 160,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 205,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.