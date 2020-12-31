Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.54

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and traded as high as $49.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 9,914,523 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.