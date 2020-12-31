VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 409,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of VNM opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

