ValuEngine Downgrades Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Sell

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Kubota has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

