Valor Token (VALOR) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $106,646.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00275976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.37 or 0.01955568 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

