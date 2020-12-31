Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production for current year to a range of 300 to 305 million tons (MT). The company had produced 302 Mt of iron ore last year. The company continues to strive to sustain margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity and cutting costs. Vale is poised well to gain from higher iron ore prices this year as coronavirus pandemic in Brazil has fueled supply concerns while demand in China remains strong. The consensus estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and current year earnings have thus undergone positive estimate revisions lately. Also, continued investment in growth projects, efforts to lower debt levels, ramp up its coal business and transforming base metals business will also aid growth for the company. Vale remains focused on introducing more high-quality ore in the market.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 14.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

