Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) versus Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Critical Comparison

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Grupo Simec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais $3.63 billion 0.41 $51.83 million $0.04 70.25 Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 1.12 -$85.07 million N/A N/A

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Profitability

This table compares Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais N/A N/A N/A Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais beats Grupo Simec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company. The company manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and engages in the provision of services related to road cargo transportation. It also offers stamped steel parts for the automobile industry; and products for the construction and capital goods industry, as well as engages in logistics business and produces hot-rolled galvanized steel sheets and coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; hot-dip galvanizing services; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

