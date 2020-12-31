USDx stablecoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,146.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.13 or 0.01180675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 308.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003056 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009227 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.