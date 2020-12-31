USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $124.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

