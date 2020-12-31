USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Up 8.3%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 286,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 346,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.