UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 5,352,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 1,011,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.
UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.
About UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.
