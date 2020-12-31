UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:TIGR) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 5,352,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 1,011,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

UP Fintech (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UP Fintech by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

