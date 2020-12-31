UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.90. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 542,984 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £5.10 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

