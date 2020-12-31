Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.57

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 1606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UIS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

