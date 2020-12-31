Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 564% compared to the average daily volume of 1,516 put options.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

