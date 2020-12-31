UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.85). 309,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 656,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.18.

In related news, insider Paul Le Page sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

