UBS Group Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to In-Line

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by UBS Group to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

VAR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,528 shares of company stock worth $31,999,321 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

