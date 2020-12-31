U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading 6.2% Higher

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.97. 386,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 106,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

