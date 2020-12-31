TurtleCoin Market Cap Tops $884,575.80 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $884,575.80 and $121,084.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,896,907,867 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.