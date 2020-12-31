Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

