Truegame Price Tops $0.0006 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $53,132.26 and $6,576.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00274954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $564.52 or 0.01951736 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

