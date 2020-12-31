trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 7.6% Higher

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. 1,084,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 576,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

