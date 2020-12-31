Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.67. 202,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 322,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 22.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

