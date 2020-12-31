Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.16. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 12,358 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

