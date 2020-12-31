Traders Purchase Large Volume of Welbilt Call Options (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,228 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Welbilt by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

