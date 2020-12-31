Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,697 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 put options.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 309,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $661,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

