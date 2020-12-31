Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 672% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.51. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,393 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,635,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

