Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,699 call options.
AGI stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.