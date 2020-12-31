Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,699 call options.

AGI stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,210 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 734,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.