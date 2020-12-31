Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 2,021 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. 5,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

