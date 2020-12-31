Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Achieves $183,973.99

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $183,973.99 and approximately $3,450.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00294552 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01998123 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox Token Trading

