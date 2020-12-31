Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Shares Up 0.4%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. 10,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 15,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

