Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) to Issue $0.44 Annual Dividend

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tiger Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised Tiger Brands from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

