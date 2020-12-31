Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04. Insiders sold a total of 135,356 shares of company stock worth $1,785,519 over the last 90 days.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

