Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, William Blair began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
