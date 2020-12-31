Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Reaches $145,096.72

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Thrive Token has a market cap of $145,096.72 and $5,841.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01981630 BTC.

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

