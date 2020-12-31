ThoreCoin Price Reaches $5,511.15 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $5,511.15 or 0.19540000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $477.74 million and $40,222.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00130458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00569723 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00163074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00312945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00050214 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

