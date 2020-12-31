THORChain Trading 26.6% Higher This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $180.75 million and $20.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00130361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00569148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00162955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00311463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00050130 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

