Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,813 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Thor Industries by 28.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,017,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Thor Industries by 867.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

