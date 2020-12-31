Thomas H. Waechter Sells 1,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTGR stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

