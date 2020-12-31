Thomas A. Edwards Sells 10,782 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CCXI stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.01 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $90,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

