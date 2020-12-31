The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,011.00

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,011 ($26.27) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 47818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968 ($25.71).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,783.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,406.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

In related news, insider Engelbert Haan purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

