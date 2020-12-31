The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier Sells 1,700 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $1,856,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

