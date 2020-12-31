The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post $169.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $784.25 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

