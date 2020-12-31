The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 1,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 367.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

