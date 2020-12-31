The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 250,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 87,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

The Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

