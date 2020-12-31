The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.07

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and traded as high as $36.76. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 15,853 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
