The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 98,870 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $5,089,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SCHW opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

