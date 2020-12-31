The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after buying an additional 1,904,569 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after purchasing an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,637 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,542,000 after buying an additional 2,783,938 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.