The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Trading 7.1% Higher

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.12. 413,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,147,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.
In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Aarons by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Aarons by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Aarons by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.
