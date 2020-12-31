The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) Trading 7.1% Higher

The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.12. 413,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,147,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aarons in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of The Aarons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Aarons by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Aarons by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Aarons by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Aarons (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

